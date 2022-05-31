WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many KSN viewers shared their photos of hail during severe thunderstorms Tuesday night.

Below are reports of hail sizes from KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team:

9:02 p.m.

Latimer – Morris County: Quarter-sized hail

2 WSW of Downtown Wichita: Report of 2.25″ hail

Hesston: Golf ball-sized to baseball-sized hail

Between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Lincolnville: Ping pong-sized hail

Lost Springs: Golf ball-sized hail

Marion: Ping pong ball-sized hail

Dexter: 5 south of town, a report of 2″ hail.

Downtown: KSN Studios: Ping pong to golf ball-sized hail

Whitewater: Quarter-sized hail

Peabody: Golf ball to baseball-sized hail

Park City: Quarter-sized hail

Eisenhower National Airport: Quarter-sized hail

Geuda Springs: Half-dollar-sized hail

Walton: Quarter-sized hail

Burden: Ping pong ball-sized hail

Hail from Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Randy Dunagan)

Hail from Peabody (Courtesy: Amy Stutzman)

Hail from Peabody (Courtesy: Amy Stutzman)

Hail from Peabody (Courtesy: Amy Stutzman)

Hail from Wichita (Courtesy: Marie Ohl Yeagley)

Hail in Peabody (Courtesy: Ross VanCuren)

Hail in Peabody (Courtesy: Ross VanCuren)

Hail in Peabody (Courtesy: Ross VanCuren)

Hail from El Dorado (Courtesy: Christina Faulds)

Hail from El Dorado (Courtesy: Christina Faulds)

7:30 p.m.

Wichita: Ping pong to golf ball-sized hail

Hail in Wichita at N McLean Blvd & W 13th St N (Courtesy: Corie Lynn)

Hail in Wichita in Riverside (Courtesy: James Carter)

Hail in Wichita in Riverside (Courtesy: James Carter)

Hail in Wichita in Riverside (Courtesy: James Carter)

Hail in Wichita at KSN Studios (Courtesy: Lisa Teachman)

Hail in Wichita at W Central Ave and N West St (Courtesy: Kaitlyn N.)

Hail in Wichita at W MacArthur Rd & S Hoover Rd (Courtesy: Lottie Logsdon)

Hail in Wichita at W MacArthur Rd & S Hoover Rd (Courtesy: Lottie Logsdon)

Hail in Wichita at W MacArthur Rd & S Hoover Rd (Courtesy: Lottie Logsdon)

Hail in Wichita near Towne West Mall (Courtesy: Lynn Nash)

Hail in Wichita near Towne West Mall (Courtesy: Lynn Nash)

Hail in Wichita near Towne West Mall (Courtesy: Lynn Nash)

Hail in north Wichita (Courtesy: Jorge Cordova)

Hail in Wichita at W 13th St N & N Meridian Ave (Courtesy: John Phillips Jr.)

Hail in Wichita near the Keeper of the Plains (Courtesy: Michael Edwards)

6:51 p.m.

El Dorado: Quarter to ping pong ball-sized hail

Towanda: Ping pong ball-sized hail

Winfield: Half-dollar-sized hail

6:22 p.m.

El Dorado: Ping pong ball-sized hail

Hail in El Dorado (Courtesy: Kristyn Utech)

Hail in El Dorado (Courtesy: Robert Cecchini)

Hail in El Dorado (Courtesy: Taylor Downard)

Hail in El Dorado (Courtesy: Krish Bhakta)

Hail in El Dorado (Courtesy: Krish Bhakta)

Hail in El Dorado (Courtesy: Krish Bhakta)

5:23 p.m.

Belle Plaine: Tennis ball-sized hail

Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Alyssa Campbell-Sellers)

Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: David and Teresa Heater)

Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: David and Teresa Heater)

Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Kathy Kloefkorn Gann)

Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Kathy Kloefkorn Gann)

Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Kathy Kloefkorn Gann)

Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Kathy Kloefkorn Gann)

Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Kathy Kloefkorn Gann)

Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Shannon Wilson Belle)

Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Lauren Miller)

5:08 p.m.

Udall: Quarter to ping pong ball-sized hail

5:05 p.m.

Udall: Quarter-sized hail

5:02 p.m.

Belle Plaine: Quarter-sized hail

Wellington: Quarter-sized hail

4:55 p.m.

Wellington: Quarter-sized hail

