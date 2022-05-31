WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many KSN viewers shared their photos of hail during severe thunderstorms Tuesday night.
Below are reports of hail sizes from KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team:
9:02 p.m.
- Latimer – Morris County: Quarter-sized hail
- 2 WSW of Downtown Wichita: Report of 2.25″ hail
- Hesston: Golf ball-sized to baseball-sized hail
Between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
- Lincolnville: Ping pong-sized hail
- Lost Springs: Golf ball-sized hail
- Marion: Ping pong ball-sized hail
- Dexter: 5 south of town, a report of 2″ hail.
- Downtown: KSN Studios: Ping pong to golf ball-sized hail
- Whitewater: Quarter-sized hail
- Peabody: Golf ball to baseball-sized hail
- Park City: Quarter-sized hail
- Eisenhower National Airport: Quarter-sized hail
- Geuda Springs: Half-dollar-sized hail
- Walton: Quarter-sized hail
- Burden: Ping pong ball-sized hail
7:30 p.m.
- Wichita: Ping pong to golf ball-sized hail
6:51 p.m.
- El Dorado: Quarter to ping pong ball-sized hail
- Towanda: Ping pong ball-sized hail
- Winfield: Half-dollar-sized hail
6:22 p.m.
- El Dorado: Ping pong ball-sized hail
5:23 p.m.
- Belle Plaine: Tennis ball-sized hail
5:08 p.m.
- Udall: Quarter to ping pong ball-sized hail
5:05 p.m.
- Udall: Quarter-sized hail
5:02 p.m.
- Belle Plaine: Quarter-sized hail
- Wellington: Quarter-sized hail
4:55 p.m.
- Wellington: Quarter-sized hail
