WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many KSN viewers shared their photos of hail during severe thunderstorms Tuesday night.

Below are reports of hail sizes from KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team:

9:02 p.m.

  • Latimer – Morris County: Quarter-sized hail
  • 2 WSW of Downtown Wichita: Report of 2.25″ hail
  • Hesston: Golf ball-sized to baseball-sized hail

Between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

  • Lincolnville: Ping pong-sized hail
  • Lost Springs: Golf ball-sized hail
  • Marion: Ping pong ball-sized hail
  • Dexter: 5 south of town, a report of 2″ hail.
  • Downtown: KSN Studios: Ping pong to golf ball-sized hail
  • Whitewater: Quarter-sized hail
  • Peabody: Golf ball to baseball-sized hail
  • Park City: Quarter-sized hail
  • Eisenhower National Airport: Quarter-sized hail
  • Geuda Springs: Half-dollar-sized hail
  • Walton: Quarter-sized hail
  • Burden: Ping pong ball-sized hail
  • Hail from Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Randy Dunagan)
  • Hail from Peabody (Courtesy: Amy Stutzman)
  • Hail from Peabody (Courtesy: Amy Stutzman)
  • Hail from Peabody (Courtesy: Amy Stutzman)
  • Hail from Wichita (Courtesy: Marie Ohl Yeagley)
  • Hail in Peabody (Courtesy: Ross VanCuren)
  • Hail in Peabody (Courtesy: Ross VanCuren)
  • Hail in Peabody (Courtesy: Ross VanCuren)
  • Hail from El Dorado (Courtesy: Christina Faulds)
  • Hail from El Dorado (Courtesy: Christina Faulds)

7:30 p.m.

  • Wichita: Ping pong to golf ball-sized hail
  • Hail in Wichita at N McLean Blvd & W 13th St N (Courtesy: Corie Lynn)
  • Hail in Wichita in Riverside (Courtesy: James Carter)
  • Hail in Wichita in Riverside (Courtesy: James Carter)
  • Hail in Wichita in Riverside (Courtesy: James Carter)
  • Hail in Wichita at KSN Studios (Courtesy: Lisa Teachman)
  • Hail in Wichita at W Central Ave and N West St (Courtesy: Kaitlyn N.)
  • Hail in Wichita at W MacArthur Rd & S Hoover Rd (Courtesy: Lottie Logsdon)
  • Hail in Wichita at W MacArthur Rd & S Hoover Rd (Courtesy: Lottie Logsdon)
  • Hail in Wichita at W MacArthur Rd & S Hoover Rd (Courtesy: Lottie Logsdon)
  • Hail in Wichita near Towne West Mall (Courtesy: Lynn Nash)
  • Hail in Wichita near Towne West Mall (Courtesy: Lynn Nash)
  • Hail in Wichita near Towne West Mall (Courtesy: Lynn Nash)
  • Hail in north Wichita (Courtesy: Jorge Cordova)
  • Hail in Wichita at W 13th St N & N Meridian Ave (Courtesy: John Phillips Jr.)
  • Hail in Wichita near the Keeper of the Plains (Courtesy: Michael Edwards)

6:51 p.m.

  • El Dorado: Quarter to ping pong ball-sized hail
  • Towanda: Ping pong ball-sized hail
  • Winfield: Half-dollar-sized hail

6:22 p.m.

  • El Dorado: Ping pong ball-sized hail
  • Hail in El Dorado (Courtesy: Kristyn Utech)
  • Hail in El Dorado (Courtesy: Robert Cecchini)
  • Hail in El Dorado (Courtesy: Taylor Downard)
  • Hail in El Dorado (Courtesy: Krish Bhakta)
  • Hail in El Dorado (Courtesy: Krish Bhakta)
  • Hail in El Dorado (Courtesy: Krish Bhakta)

5:23 p.m.

  • Belle Plaine: Tennis ball-sized hail
  • Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Alyssa Campbell-Sellers)
  • Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: David and Teresa Heater)
  • Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: David and Teresa Heater)
  • Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Kathy Kloefkorn Gann)
  • Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Kathy Kloefkorn Gann)
  • Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Kathy Kloefkorn Gann)
  • Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Kathy Kloefkorn Gann)
  • Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Kathy Kloefkorn Gann)
  • Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Shannon Wilson Belle)
  • Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Lauren Miller)

5:08 p.m.

  • Udall: Quarter to ping pong ball-sized hail

5:05 p.m.

  • Udall: Quarter-sized hail

5:02 p.m.

  • Belle Plaine: Quarter-sized hail
  • Wellington: Quarter-sized hail

4:55 p.m.

  • Wellington: Quarter-sized hail

