COLWICH, Kan. (KSNW) – City Hall in Colwich is closed for repairs after a pipe burst in the ceiling due to the extreme cold, causing massive damage to the building.

The building is normally used to hold court proceedings, and residents can also come to make payments or do business with the City. As of now, the building sits closed as crews begin repair work.

The pipe broke Sunday evening, causing water damage to much of the building. A second shift officer came in to take a break and found the mess. The water caused damage to the walls, carpet, and created a massive hole in the ceiling.

Colwich’s mayor says discovering what happened was upsetting.

“When I seen it, I wanted to just cry. All I could think was ‘Oh my Goodness.’ It was bad,” said Colwich Mayor Terri Nicholson.

“Starting the new year off with a bang. That’s all I kept thinking was, ‘Well, what next,'” said Colwich City Clerk Amy Baker.

She says the damage will take several weeks to repair and they are unsure if the court will be able to be held on the scheduled date of Tuesday, Feb. 5.

For the time being, all payments for things like utilities can be dropped off at their payment box outside of city hall. City employees have also rerouted calls to go to their cell phones so that people can still reach them.