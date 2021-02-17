‘Possibility’ of more controlled outages for Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Southwest Power Pool remains in a critical period as cold temperatures continue to strain the power grid.

Overnight, Evergy wasn’t required to implement temporary power outages.

The SPP remains at Energy Emergency Alert Level 2 as extended cold temperatures continue to strain the regional power grid. The alert requires the SPP to direct its member companies to issue public conservation appeals.

At 6:28 p.m. Central time on Feb. 16, SPP declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 2. An EEA Level 2 requires SPP to direct its member companies to issue public conservation appeals. The alert will remain in effect until further notice. pic.twitter.com/VpakJKqc0N — Southwest Power Pool (@SPPorg) February 17, 2021

Kansans can do their part to help conserve: