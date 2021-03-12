Power lines toppled in Friday storms northeast of Pratt

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – Severe storms that moved through south-central Kansas on Friday morning caused some damage to several power lines northeast of Pratt.

The lines were located between Iuka and Preston. Power is still out at Preston and Iuka. There is also damage reported at several grain bins and tree limbs.

Further east in Pretty Prairie, a National Weather Service report said 6-inch diameter tree limbs were down in spots around town.

In downtown Wichita, there is no word on whether the morning storms played a part in a power outage that caused the Sedgwick County COVID-19 vaccine clinic to lose power. It has since been restored.

