Power pole and tree damage caused by 85 mph wind in Russell County storm

Weather Stories

by: KSN News,

Posted: / Updated:

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms that moved through the KSN viewing area Sunday night caused some damage in Russell County.

Keith Haberer, emergency management director for Russell and Ellsworth County, told KSN News an 85 mph gust was reported at the Russell Municipal Airport southeast of town. He said most of the damage was to tree limbs.

“We had some tree damage here, some trees down, we had some flag poles snapped off, we had some power poles down on 181st and south of the interstate snapped off, so we had quite a bit of limb damage and tree damage,” Haberer said.

“Our place is good, the neighbor’s electric pole got blown down. The guy across the street, his tree got limbs blown down,” said Lori Meier, Russell County resident.

Crews were busy restoring power Monday.

To track the severe weather this season, make sure you follow KSN Storm Tracker 3 forecasts and download the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather App.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories