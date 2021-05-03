Power pole and tree damage caused by 85 mph wind in Russell County storm

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms that moved through the KSN viewing area Sunday night caused some damage in Russell County.

Keith Haberer, emergency management director for Russell and Ellsworth County, told KSN News an 85 mph gust was reported at the Russell Municipal Airport southeast of town. He said most of the damage was to tree limbs.

“We had some tree damage here, some trees down, we had some flag poles snapped off, we had some power poles down on 181st and south of the interstate snapped off, so we had quite a bit of limb damage and tree damage,” Haberer said.

“Our place is good, the neighbor’s electric pole got blown down. The guy across the street, his tree got limbs blown down,” said Lori Meier, Russell County resident.

Crews were busy restoring power Monday.

