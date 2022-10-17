WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With widespread freeze warnings in effect, take a moment to take care of your tender vegetation and your home.

Jeremy Johnson of Johnson Garden Center says hearty plants already in the landscape are ready for the brief cold snap.

“If you’ve got annual flowers that are planted in the landscape, those are likely to get damaged, especially if we get into the mid-20s.”

Johnson says if you have houseplants outside, you need to treat them for insects and bring them inside.

“If you’ve got annual flowers that you want to save because we’ve got beautiful weather coming up, those are going to benefit from a light covering, whether you have a sheet to keep the frost off. We’ve got some horticultural fabrics as well that can be used to insulate.”

Johnson adds he doesn’t think we’re going to be below freezing long enough to cause significant damage. Doug Wells of Integrity Trade Services agrees. The electrical, plumbing, heating, and air pro says it is a good time to prepare.

“Pulling those hoses off the hose bibs so they can’t trickle up and disturb the house. The same with your sprinklers and sprinkler boxes. They’re covered under the ground for a reason. You need to make sure those covers are on them. If you haven’t already, get them shut down. All the units blown out, so you don’t have to worry about screwing up anything over the winter.”

Wells also recommends getting your furnace checked before you fire it up the first time.

“It’s good to get your full service. You don’t want to run your thermostat when temperatures drop, and it hasn’t had a chance to run a proper cycle.”

Wells says you should also search your home for any cracks, holes, or gaps and use foam or caulking to insulate.