Rain and snow totals as of 8:10 a.m. Tuesday into the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center.

RAIN:

  • 3 NW Emporia – 1.80 inches
  • 5 NE Woodbine – 1.48 inches
  • Council Grove – 1.36 inches
  • 6 NNE Chapman – 1.35 inches
  • Sedan – 2.08 inches
  • 2 NE Winfield – 1.65 inches
  • 8 NE El Dorado – 1.73 inches
  • Cambridge – 1.79 inches
  • 4 W Belle Plaine – 1.54 inches
  • Arkansas City – 2.36 inches
  • Augusta – 1.50 inches
  • Latham – 1.87 inches
  • Longton – 2.23 inches
  • 3 NW Climax – 1.66 inches

SNOW: 

  • Leoti – 2 inches
  • Quinter – 2 inches
  • Mcdonald – 2 inches