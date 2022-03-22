Rain and snow totals as of 8:10 a.m. Tuesday into the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center.
RAIN:
- 3 NW Emporia – 1.80 inches
- 5 NE Woodbine – 1.48 inches
- Council Grove – 1.36 inches
- 6 NNE Chapman – 1.35 inches
- Sedan – 2.08 inches
- 2 NE Winfield – 1.65 inches
- 8 NE El Dorado – 1.73 inches
- Cambridge – 1.79 inches
- 4 W Belle Plaine – 1.54 inches
- Arkansas City – 2.36 inches
- Augusta – 1.50 inches
- Latham – 1.87 inches
- Longton – 2.23 inches
- 3 NW Climax – 1.66 inches
SNOW:
- Leoti – 2 inches
- Quinter – 2 inches
- Mcdonald – 2 inches