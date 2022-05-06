WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There has been much-needed moisture fallen across Kansas the last couple of days.

El Dorado farmer Gordon Stands says it came just in time.

“We were really dry. Wheat was hurting. We really needed a rain on the wheat,” he said. “I think the first rain we got about an inch and three quarters. Second rain we got another three inches almost. So we’ve had almost 5 inches total here,” Stands said.

Farmers are grateful for each drop.

“If you’re a rancher, a farmer, you’re sure thankful for it because it filled all our ponds, the creeks are running, and they were low, low, and really no water in any of the creeks,” he explained.

The rain brought just a little bit of flooding for Stands Farms.

“We’ve got some water ponding in some fields. It will take a little bit of time to dry out, and the roads are, you know, muddy, but no major issues for us. Because it was really dry, it all had a place to go,” he said.

While El Dorado was lucky with several inches of rain other parts of the Sunflower state only got a few drops.

Stands says this year, has been especially stressful since commodity prices are the highest he has ever seen. He says in order to get back what they’ve invested is to have a successful harvest.