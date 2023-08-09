WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The storm that started in northwest and western Kansas Tuesday moved across the state overnight. Several places are reporting more than three inches of rain.

Here are the rainfall totals and storm reports received by the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center so far.

9:30 a.m. update

2 miles WNW of Colwich, Sedgwick County – 3.20 inches

1 mile WSW of Galva, McPherson County – 3.20 inches

1 mile NNE of Ellinwood, Barton County – 3.17 inches

3 miles NE of Valley Center, Sedgwick County – 2.97 inches

McPherson, McPherson County – 2.91 inches

9 miles WNW of Piedmont, Butler County – 2.90 inches

2 miles WNW of Chase, Rice County – 2.78 inches

Mount Hope, Sedgwick County – 2.73 inches

Claflin, Barton County – 2.70 inches

2 miles ENE of Bentley, Sedgwick County – 2.68 inches

Geneseo, Rice County – 2.62 inches

3 miles SSW of Haven, Reno County – 2.60 inches

6 miles SSW of Lindsborg, McPherson County – 2.46 inches

6 miles ENE of Douglass, Butler County – 2.44 inches

5 miles NNE of Marion, Marion County – 2.41 inches

5 miles SW of Halstead, Harvey County – 2.40 inches

4 miles SE of Great Bend, Barton County – 2.23 inches

4 miles E of Kechi, Sedgwick County – 2.10 inches

5 miles NW of Inman, McPherson County – 2.10 inches

6:30 a.m. update

Hoisington, Barton County – Multiple roads flooded. Fast-moving water noted.

Great Bend, Barton County – Multiple roads flooded with some cars flooded out. Some water considered fast-moving.

3:45 a.m. update

3 miles W of Nekoma, Rush County – 60 mph gust

3:20 a.m. update

Albert, Barton County – 66 mph gust

2:25 a.m. update