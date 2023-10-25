WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center has been busy tracking rain and thunderstorms across Kansas.

Lightning in Cheney on Oct. 25, 2023 (Courtesy: Clint Reed)

So far, here are the rainfall amounts KSN has received on Wednesday:

2:43 p.m.

3 NE Winfield – Cowley Co. – 2.38 inches

2 ESE Lorraine – Ellsworth Co. – 2.5 inches

1 N Grenada – Elk Co. – 2.3 inches

Madison – Greenwood Co. – 2.86 inches

6 SSE Cottonwood Falls – Chase Co. – 2.87 inches

1 WNW Eureka – Greenwood Co. – 3.75 inches

2 NE Winfield – Cowley Co. – 2.13 inches

Wichita Eisenhower Airport – Sedgwick Co. – 4.16 inches Daily Rainfall Record. Highest total since Sept. 9, 2016.



8 a.m.