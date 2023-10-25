WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center has been busy tracking rain and thunderstorms across Kansas.
So far, here are the rainfall amounts KSN has received on Wednesday:
2:43 p.m.
- 3 NE Winfield – Cowley Co. – 2.38 inches
- 2 ESE Lorraine – Ellsworth Co. – 2.5 inches
- 1 N Grenada – Elk Co. – 2.3 inches
- Madison – Greenwood Co. – 2.86 inches
- 6 SSE Cottonwood Falls – Chase Co. – 2.87 inches
- 1 WNW Eureka – Greenwood Co. – 3.75 inches
- 2 NE Winfield – Cowley Co. – 2.13 inches
- Wichita Eisenhower Airport – Sedgwick Co. – 4.16 inches
- Daily Rainfall Record. Highest total since Sept. 9, 2016.
8 a.m.
- East Wichita – Sedgwick Co. – 4.36 inches
- 2 N Andover – Butler Co. – 3.55 inches
- 1 S Cassoday – Butler Co. – 3.46 inches
- 2 N Matfield Green – Chase Co. – 3.40 inches
- 1 SSE Derby – Sedgwick Co. – 2.75 inches
- 3 SSE Thrall – Greenwood Co. – 2.59 inches
- 5 WNW Belle Plaine – Sumner Co. – 2.36 inches
- Cambridge – Cowley Co. – 2.20 inches
- 2 NE Winfield – Cowley Co. – 2.13 inches
