WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center has been busy tracking rain and thunderstorms across Kansas.

For the latest weather radars, click here.

Lightning in Cheney on Oct. 25, 2023 (Courtesy: Clint Reed)

So far, here are the rainfall amounts KSN has received on Wednesday:

2:43 p.m.

  • 3 NE Winfield – Cowley Co. – 2.38 inches
  • 2 ESE Lorraine – Ellsworth Co. – 2.5 inches
  • 1 N Grenada – Elk Co. – 2.3 inches
  • Madison – Greenwood Co. – 2.86 inches
  • 6 SSE Cottonwood Falls – Chase Co. – 2.87 inches
  • 1 WNW Eureka – Greenwood Co. – 3.75 inches
  • 2 NE Winfield – Cowley Co. – 2.13 inches
  • Wichita Eisenhower Airport – Sedgwick Co. – 4.16 inches
    • Daily Rainfall Record. Highest total since Sept. 9, 2016.

8 a.m.

  • East Wichita – Sedgwick Co. – 4.36 inches
  • 2 N Andover – Butler Co. – 3.55 inches
  • 1 S Cassoday – Butler Co. – 3.46 inches
  • 2 N Matfield Green – Chase Co. – 3.40 inches
  • 1 SSE Derby – Sedgwick Co. – 2.75 inches
  • 3 SSE Thrall – Greenwood Co. – 2.59 inches
  • 5 WNW Belle Plaine – Sumner Co. – 2.36 inches
  • Cambridge – Cowley Co. – 2.20 inches
  • 2 NE Winfield – Cowley Co. – 2.13 inches

