WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several inches of rain fell in south-central Kansas on Tuesday night. Many areas reported over three inches as thunderstorms tracked over the same area for several hours.

The rain produced flash flooding in Butler, Kingman and Sedgwick County.

Numerous cars were caught in flooding in Wichita which caused them to stall out.

Here are the totals received by the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center.