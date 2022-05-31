WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – North-central Kansas received heavy rain early Tuesday morning as a cold front pushed south.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team has received several reports.

Through 10:15 a.m.

1 N Abilene – 2.38 inches

4 N Chapman – 2.37 inches

1 E White City – 2.25 inches

4 S Grandview Plaza – 1.85 inches

1 NE Elbing – 2.25 inches

Americus – 1.75 inches

Neosho Rapids – 1.90 inches

2 N Emporia – 3.30 inches

Cottonwood Falls – 2.78 inches

Through 8 a.m.

6 NNE Marquette – 3.73 inches

2 SSE Salina – 2.88 inches

3 NE Assaria – 2.90 inches

Through 7 a.m.

Through 7 a

Geneseo – 3.00 inches

1 ENE New Cambria – 2.13 inches

KSN Meteorologist Ronelle Williams says more rounds of rain are possible in Kansas. Click here for the latest forecast.