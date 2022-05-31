WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – North-central Kansas received heavy rain early Tuesday morning as a cold front pushed south.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team has received several reports.

Through 10:15 a.m.

  • 1 N Abilene – 2.38 inches
  • 4 N Chapman – 2.37 inches
  • 1 E White City – 2.25 inches
  • 4 S Grandview Plaza – 1.85 inches
  • 1 NE Elbing – 2.25 inches
  • Americus – 1.75 inches
  • Neosho Rapids – 1.90 inches
  • 2 N Emporia – 3.30 inches
  • Cottonwood Falls – 2.78 inches

Through 8 a.m.

  • 6 NNE Marquette – 3.73 inches
  • 2 SSE Salina – 2.88 inches
  • 3 NE Assaria – 2.90 inches

Through 7 a.m.

  • Geneseo – 3.00 inches
  • 1 ENE New Cambria – 2.13 inches

