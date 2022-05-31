WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – North-central Kansas received heavy rain early Tuesday morning as a cold front pushed south.
The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team has received several reports.
Through 10:15 a.m.
- 1 N Abilene – 2.38 inches
- 4 N Chapman – 2.37 inches
- 1 E White City – 2.25 inches
- 4 S Grandview Plaza – 1.85 inches
- 1 NE Elbing – 2.25 inches
- Americus – 1.75 inches
- Neosho Rapids – 1.90 inches
- 2 N Emporia – 3.30 inches
- Cottonwood Falls – 2.78 inches
Through 8 a.m.
- 6 NNE Marquette – 3.73 inches
- 2 SSE Salina – 2.88 inches
- 3 NE Assaria – 2.90 inches
Through 7 a.m.
- Geneseo – 3.00 inches
- 1 ENE New Cambria – 2.13 inches
KSN Meteorologist Ronelle Williams says more rounds of rain are possible in Kansas.