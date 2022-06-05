WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather is brewing across Kansas on Sunday, June 5. Part of that severe weather includes hail.

Below are the latest reports of hail sizes from KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team:

7:57 p.m.

St. Francis – Quarter size hail

7:24 pm.

Luray – Russell County – Half dollar size hail

Courtesy Javon Letsch, Luray, Kan.

6:01 p.m.

Palco – Rooks County – half dollar size hail

5:55 p.m.

11 NNW of Catherine – Quarter size hail

Zurich – Rooks County – Quarter to ping pong ball size hail

Plainville – Rooks County – Quarter size hail

5:39 p.m.

4 SSE Bogue – Graham County – Golf ball size hail

3:45 p.m.

Stockton – Golf ball size hail

2:58 p.m.

7 S Glade – Phillips County – Golf ball size hail

4 SW Speed – Phillips County – Egg size hail

