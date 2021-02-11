Rescues underway in North Texas following several crashes from thin sheets of ice

DALLAS, Texas (KXAS) – Thin sheets of ice are making for dangerous travel in Texas.

Overnight, highways became covered in thin sheets of ice. At least three people confirmed to have died overnight in Dallas according to NBCDFW.com and dozens of people trapped in their cars in Fort Worth after crashes.

NBCDFW is reporting a “mass casualty incident” is unfolding on I-35W just north of downtown Fort Worth, where dozens of vehicles collided and left drivers trapped.

Mike Drivdahl with the Fort Worth Fire Department said firefighters are going car-to-car, looking for people in need of medical care.

Preliminary details are unfolding and it is not yet known how many people have been hurt. Drivdahl said it will “take a lot of time” to clear the damage.