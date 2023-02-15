WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Snowy conditions are hitting parts of Kansas, causing problems on roads across the state on Wednesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said in a tweet that driving conditions are still pretty good in the Hays area, but people traveling west will face some worsened road conditions.

KanDrive shows Interstate 70 from Brewster to WaKeeney is partially covered with mixed snow, ice or slush. Highway 83, which runs north and south across I-70 in Oakley, is completely covered with snow.

Right now, authorities have not closed off I-70. To track the latest road conditions, click here.

Winter Weather Alerts have gone into effect and will remain in effect through tomorrow morning. To see the latest, check out KSN’s weather forecast by clicking here.