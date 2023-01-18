WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Roads in northern and northwest Kansas are snow-packed and icy due to a winter storm.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says Interstate 70 from Colby to Goodland is covered in snow, and visibility is reduced. Further north, U.S. Highway 36 from St. Francis to Norcater is completely covered with snow.

If you are traveling, check the latest road conditions here.

Already, several school districts in the northwest and northern part of the state have called off classes. Check the latest school closings here.

For the latest forecast, click here.

