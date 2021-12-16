Rolling Hills Zoo has wind damage, animals are safe

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The popular Rolling Hills Zoo near Salina reports some wind damage, but it says its animals are safe.

Zookeepers began to move animals to indoor housing starting around 2 p.m. Wednesday. They kept the animals inside throughout the night.

Salina County got some of the strongest wind in the state in the afternoon. The National Weather Service said the wind gusted to 98 mph in Salina.

A storage building adjacent to the zoo’s maintenance shop on the west end of the property has extensive damage. In addition, a lean-to at the southeast corner of the zoo broke from its foundation and landed on top of an employee’s vehicle.

A lean-to landed on an employee’s vehicle at the Rolling Hill Zoo, Dec. 15, 2021. (Photo Courtesy Rolling Hills Zoo.)

There is also minor damage around the zoo, including to trees and other employees’ vehicles, but there are no injuries to workers or animals.

The zoo is open normally scheduled hours.