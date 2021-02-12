Salina Salvation Army opens warming center

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Salvation Army Emergency Day Shelter warming center will be open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. February 13-15 for the holiday weekend.

The organization says they will have meals available inside for the homeless population. There will be no drive-thru meals or social services available this weekend.

The organization announced earlier in the week during this dangerously cold weather they were opening their doors to anyone who needs a place to go to stay warm.

According to the agency, their doors are open to the homeless and all folks needing a place to be in these drastic temperatures. They can hang out in the dining hall, watch movies, or play basketball/walk in the gym.

If the agency needs to add hours of operation the officers will come earlier and stay later.

They will be serving juice, coffee, and hot breakfast for the future. They will also provide a hot lunch and hot supper as well. There is a limit of 2 meals per person