SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Salina is pre-treating the roads with salt and brine ahead of the upcoming winter storm.

The city said if snow accumulations reach 1.5 inches, all arterial and collector streets will be plowed. If accumulations exceed 2 inches, snow will be plowed in residential areas, following arterial and collector streets.

Salina said crews would be divided into day and night shifts to allow continuous 24-hour operations.

Those following plows are asked to provide ample space when approaching equipment from behind.

