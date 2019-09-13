Seattle lightning storm on camera

SEATTLE, Wash. (KING) – A storm brought rain and lightning to western Washington for the second time in a week Thursday night.

Video captured by NBC affiliate KING-TV in Seattle appears to show a bolt of lightning striking the city’s second tallest building.

The National Weather Service said there were about a 100 lightning strikes along the Washington coast Thursday.

That’s far less than the 2,200 strikes that were reported last weekend when a powerful storm pummeled the area and caused thousands of people to lose power.

