Sedgwick County announces EARP is in effect for the city of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County announced just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday that the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan (EARP) is in effect for only the City of Wichita due to weather-related road conditions.

Motorists using the emergency reporting plan must remember to exchange relevant information including name, address, phone numbers, insurance carrier, policy number, vehicle tag, and descriptions as well as vehicle identification numbers if available. They should also describe the damage. Motorists must provide key information regardless of fault.

Involved motorists may:

Visit a neighborhood sub-station to report the accident. Sub-stations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Pickup a report form at a Wichita QuikTrip. The motorist must complete the form and submit it to a sub-station during regular business hours.

Visit www.wichita.gov and click on the Police link under City Office, then open the “Make an on-line traffic accident report” link. Motorists must complete the form and a case number will be emailed back within 48 hrs.

