Sedgwick County declares state of local disaster emergency in wake of extreme cold

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Commission has declared a State of Local Disaster Emergency Declaration indefinitely in the wake of the extreme weather and cold.

The cold put a strain on utility services including the demand for natural gas and electricity. Also some experienced water damage from water main breaks.

The county commission has learned from towns around the county, including Kechi and Cheney, of not being able to afford natural gas.

“We have customers who are going to see bill that are 200-300% of what they’re used to,” said Lacey Cruse, Sedgwick County commissioner.

The emergency declaration allows the county access to federal funds to soften the blow on a municipal level.

“So basically all this does by declaring the county is in an emergency order, it allows these cities to apply and coordinate to see if they can get that done,” said Pete Meiztner, Sedgwick County commissioner. “Then FEMA and other operations can come into a community and provide relief, provide help, provide financial help.”

Sedgwick County Emergency Management will continue to gather information and evaluate the impacts of the winter weather.

“It’s not that severe yet, but it allows everyone to circle the wagons. And of course yeah, we already reached out to the Governor’s office and of course the House and the Senate,” Meitzner added.

This action is in line with Governor Laura Kelly’s state of disaster emergency for the weather conditions.