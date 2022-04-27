WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are in a place where you can hear the Sedgwick County tornado sirens Monday, May 2, you may notice they sound a bit different.

Sedgwick County Emergency Management will test the Outdoor Warning System’s attack mode. Usually, the Monday test at noon is the alert mode, a steady tone.

“The attack mode is very different,” Jonathan Marr, Emergency Management deputy director, said. “It’s a rise and fall tone. In some cases, it can be rather alarming for some people. The test is going to last for approximately three to five minutes.”

Click here to hear the usual alert sound.

Click here to hear the attack mode sound.

The County will use the test to see if any sirens have problems that need to be repaired.

“We have about 24 volunteers who are deploying into the field at various siren sites, and they are going to report back whether or not the siren is working properly,” Marr said.

He said they can always use more volunteers.

“We have an Adopt-a-Siren program where citizens who live near an outdoor warning siren can adopt their local siren, and if they happen to be home at noon on a Monday and they want to keep an eye out for the test, they can report to us whether or not it worked well or it didn’t work well.”

He said the last time the County tested the attack mode was in 2015.

“It’s a function in our outdoor warning system that we don’t use very often, but we need to verify that it works every once in a while just to make sure we don’t need any maintenance.”

Marr said that the message is the same if you hear either the regular alert or the attack mode.

“Seek shelter and get information from the places you get information, like radio, television, social media, and local media,” he said.

Monday’s test will also commemorate the 70th anniversary of Wichita’s first-ever air–raid siren test.