SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan (KSNW) — For the first time since the tornado hit Andover and parts of Sedgwick County. We are hearing from a woman whose parents were injured in the storm. Thankfully they are both expected to be OK.

Jamie Seipel’s mother has been in the hospital since the storm hit. What remains of their home is just concrete bricks on the ground and a huge pile of debris. While devastating, Seipel said she is glad her family is OK.





On Friday, when the tornado touched down in her neighborhood in Sedgwick County, Seipel and her son were at the movies. Her mother and father were home and didn’t know there was a tornado forming above them.

Seipel’s parents were inside their house when the tornado destroyed it. Her father received minor injuries to his arm. He was able to find his wife in the rubble. Her recovery will take longer. She has two broken vertebrae but no spinal injury or paralysis.

“Other than that and a concussion, she is pretty much unharmed, which is miraculous to me,” said Seipel.

Seipel said her mom is leaving the ICU on Thursday. She will be at a skilled nursing home while she recovers.

If you would like to donate to the family, click here for a link to their GoFundMe.