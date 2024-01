WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo has made the decision to close Saturday, Jan. 13, through Monday, Jan. 15, due to forecasted temperatures and dangerous wind chills.

The zoo says the closing will allow for the animal care staff to keep animals safe and warm indoors.

The zoo will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

