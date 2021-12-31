Sedgwick County Zoo closing Saturday due to wintry conditions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you hoped to start the new year off with a visit to the Sedgwick County Zoo, you will need to wait until Sunday.

Officials at the Sedgwick County Zoo announced they are closing the popular tourist attraction Saturday, Jan. 1, due to winter weather conditions.

The animals will still be okay because essential employees will report to work to tend to the animals’ daily needs.

The zoo is usually open year-round, except for Zoobilee. On that day in September, it closes during the day to get ready for the popular evening fundraising event.

