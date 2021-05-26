Selden tornado rated an EF-1 with 110 mph wind

SELDEN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Goodland National Weather Service conducted its storm survey of the Selden tornado on Tuesday. They rated the tornado an EF-1 with wind around 110 mph.

The tornado traveled approximately 6 miles and was 850 yards wide. The tornado developed four miles west of Selden around 6:05 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service report, the damage was widespread and concentrated. Damage consisted of thousands of broken tree limbs, uprooted trees, snapped power lines, rail cars and several grain silos blown over, pieces of roofing removed and windows broken out from homes.

The National Weather Service said the challenge was the tornado was multiple vortices. There were a few areas of high-end EF-1 damage with broad widespread EF-0 and EF-1 damage.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale

The Enhanced Fujita Scale or EF Scale, which became operational on February 1, 2007, is used to assign a tornado a ‘rating’ based on estimated wind speeds.