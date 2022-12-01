SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Several counties in Kansas are under a red flag warning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) states, “A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.”

As of 3:04 p.m., the NWS has these Kansas counties under a red flag warning:

• Barton

• Cheyenne

• Clark

• Decatur

• Edwards

• Ellis

• Ellsworth

• Finney

• Ford

• Gove

• Graham

• Grant

• Gray

• Greeley

• Hamilton

• Haskell

• Hodgeman

• Jewell

• Kearny

• Kiowa

• Lane

• Lincoln

• Logan

• McPherson

• Meade • Morton

• Ness

• Norton

• Osborne

• Pawnee

• Phillips

• Rawlins

• Reno

• Rice

• Rooks

• Rush

• Russell

• Saline

• Scott

• Seward

• Sheridan

• Sherman

• Smith

• Stafford

• Stanton

• Stevens

• Thomas

• Trego

• Wallace

• Wichita

Under a red flag warning, the NWS advises:

If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.

Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.

Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.

Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.

Be aware and careful today and tomorrow. Sedgwick County Government

The NWS says the red flag warnings will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.