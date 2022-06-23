BENTLEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms that moved through Kansas on Wednesday caused some damage northwest of Wichita in the towns of Bentley and Andale. The storm produced heavy rain and straight-line wind of 70 mph.

“The wind picked up, the rain picked up, couldn’t see much of anything and then the trees started falling and cracking on the north side of our house. A tree actually broke and just barely missed our home,” said Daniel Wilson, Bentley resident.

The storm toppled trees through town. One resident rushed her kids to the basement. When she came upstairs, she discovered the damage.

“Oh, it’s really sad for me because, I mean, I planted this tree when I moved in, and it’s so sad to see it knocked down,” said Brittany Bohm, Bentley resident.

The Bentley police chief tells KSN News that crews from surrounding towns are helping with the cleanup efforts. The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team received reports of four homes in Bentley with roof damage and a business with a roof blown off and a wall leaning out.

In Andale, the weather team received reports of tree and fence damage.