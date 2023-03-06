WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Severe weather preparedness week kicked off Monday in Kansas.

All week, the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team will be sharing information about how you can keep your family safe and prepared ahead of the storm.

On Monday, the focus is preparedness.

On Tuesday, the focus turns to tornadoes. There will also be a statewide tornado drill at 10 a.m.

The Storm Track 3 team will discuss lightning on Wednesday, Thursday will be hail and wind, and Friday will finish with flooding.

On Sunday, KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman explained how technology is used in the field. Back in 2019, KSN introduced Storm Tracker 3.

Storm Tracker 3 is used in the field to track winter weather and severe storms. The vehicle can broadcast live from anywhere, sending the signal back to the KSN studios in downtown Wichita.

KSN meteorologists have access to the same technology used inside the Storm Track 3 Weather Center to track radars, current temperature, wind speed and humidity.

The vehicle has multiple cameras built in. One on the roof rotates and has night vision. In addition, if electricity is out due to bad weather, the vehicle has built-in lights surrounding the mobile weather center, helping first responders on the scene.

Storm Tracker 3 helps to inform about safety and frequently visits area schools and public events.

