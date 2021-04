Thunderstorms need certain ingredients in the atmosphere to form: moisture, instability and lift. However, for storms to tip the scale into severe status, additional ingredients are necessary, such as CAPE and wind shear. We discussed CAPE, or energy available for storms to tap into, in more detail here. The key component to developing an organized thunderstorm is wind shear.

There are two kinds of shear meteorologists will refer to: speed shear and directional shear. Both types of shear can occur in the atmosphere at the same time. In fact, having a strong presence of both wind shear types will typically lead to more organized thunderstorms if other necessary ingredients for severe weather are present.