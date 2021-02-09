Share the warmth: Kansas Gas Service offers assistance for heating bills

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNW) – As colder temperatures have set in, Kansas Gas Service is reminding customers about the Share The Warmth program, which may provide those in financial need with assistance on their heating bill.

Share The Warmth is a partnership between The Salvation Army and Kansas Gas Service that provides energy assistance to senior citizens, individuals with disabilities and those whose immediate financial resources simply cannot cover their home-heating expenses.

The program is funded by the generous contributions of Kansas Gas Service customers and the ONE Gas Foundation.

“We know there are people who have never had to seek assistance before, but now are

experiencing hardships due to the pandemic and loss of income,” said Abbey Frye, Kansas Gas

Service Director of Customer Service. “For qualified applicants, Share The Warmth may be able

to bring some welcomed relief.”

Share The Warmth is available to residents in the communities served by Kansas Gas Service,

and applicants do not have to be customers.

If you need help with your winter heating bill, visit KansasGasService.com or contact The Salvation

Army at 1-816-756-5392, ext. 2.

If you want to contribute, giving is easy: Kansas Gas Service customers may contribute online at

KansasGasService.com by clicking the Share The Warmth button next to the Make Payment button,

or by adding an extra amount to your natural gas bill payment and checking the Share The Warmth

box on your payment slip.