Significant bus damage in Russell and Salina areas

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — Powerful wind storms tore through the state of Kansas on Wednesday causing power outages, fires, and other damage across the Plains, including a large amount of damage done to school buses in the area.

Russell USD 407 announced on social media Wednesday afternoon that they would not be running buses due to damage incurred by the storms.

USD 407 will not run bus routes on Thursday 12/16 due to damages to buses. Parents, please help us by bringing students to school or contacting school office if unable to attend. — Russell USD 407 (@RussellUSD407) December 15, 2021

Not long afterward, the school district announced that they would be canceling school altogether.

There will be no school in U S D 407 on Thurs – 12/16 due to damages and fire. All RHS students will report for finals on Friday. Prayers and thoughts are with the community. — Russell USD 407 (@RussellUSD407) December 16, 2021

According to KRSL in Russell, one of the bus barns for USD 407 was destroyed because of wind damage. It is still unclear the extent of the damage caused by the storm.

Salina USD 305 announced that 11 of its buses are inoperable, which is over half of the fleet that is available to the district.

The school district announced that they have returned power to all of the schools in the area, and they will carry on with some events tonight, as well as rescheduling others:

Athletic events that will take place today:

Central’s Home Basketball South’s Home Wrestling Central’s Away Wrestling

Rescheduled building programs: