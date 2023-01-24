WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The snow started to fall in Wichita around 11 a.m. Tuesday. So far, it appears to be melting on roadways, but that does not necessarily mean the roads are safe.

Hugoton snow, Jan. 24, 2023. (Courtesy Susan Smith)

The Kansas Department of Transportation posted a message on social media urging drivers to slow down and allow plenty of time to get to a destination.

Over the noon hour, the KSN Weather Radar showed snow/rain across most of southern Kansas.

The snow started earlier south of Wichita. KDOT says its crews in Wellington are working to treat bridges and clear snow.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority warns that temperatures are starting to drop, and southbound travelers on Interstate 35 should prepare for heavier amounts of winter precipitation.

KDOT advises that drivers check its website and apps before traveling.

KanDrive.org gives you a look at roads across the state.

WICHWay.org is for Wichita roads.

The City of Wichita plans to hold a news conference about the weather at 3 p.m. Tuesday. KSN News will be there and will update this story as needed.