WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Part of Kansas is under a winter weather advisory as another round of snow moves through the area.
In northern Kansas, the Kansas Department of Transportation says roads are icy and packed with snow. KDOT says crews are working to clear the roads. They ask that drivers give them room and to slow down. Last week, two KDOT plows in northwest Kansas were hit while working to clear the roads.
To stay updated on road conditions, visit KanDrive.gov.
TRACKING WINTER WEATHER
- Interactive Radar (Control yourself)
- Wichita Metro
- South-Central Kansas
- Kansas
- Regional
- North-Central Kansas
- Southwest Kansas
- Northwest Kansas
CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES
- SkyView Downtown Wichita
- SkyView WSU Campus
- Skyview Northeast Wichita
- SkyView Garden City
- SkyView Hays
- SkyView Hutchinson
- SkyView Great Bend
- SkyView Colby
- SkyView Pratt
FREE APPS
KSN STORM TRACKER 3 WEATHER APP