WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Part of Kansas is under a winter weather advisory as another round of snow moves through the area.

In northern Kansas, the Kansas Department of Transportation says roads are icy and packed with snow. KDOT says crews are working to clear the roads. They ask that drivers give them room and to slow down. Last week, two KDOT plows in northwest Kansas were hit while working to clear the roads.

To stay updated on road conditions, visit KanDrive.gov.

TRACKING WINTER WEATHER

RADARS

CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES

WATCHING THE KANSAS SKIES

SEND US YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS

FREE APPS

KSN STORM TRACKER 3 WEATHER APP

KSN NEWS APP

SOCIAL MEDIA

KSN STORM TRACK 3 TWITTER

KSN NEWS TWITTER

KSN NEWS FACEBOOK