WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Snow is falling in the far western parts of Kansas, causing slick and snow-packed roads.
The Kansas Department of Transportation shows roads in Sherman, Wallace, Greeley, Hamilton and Stanton counties covered with snow and ice. To see the latest road conditions, click here.
The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team has received reports of 1.2 inches in Goodland and 3.5 inches in Weskan.
