WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Winter weather is expected to start overnight Tuesday in Kansas.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team says most of the precipitation will be snow. (Click here for the latest forecast). Then, a big chill will follow.

“Expect 4 to 7 of snow for our counties in the winter storm warning. There will be locally higher amounts through southeastern Kansas, including the Turnpike and locations southeast, above 7 inches of snow,” said KSN Storm Track 3 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman. “Wind chills during the day will be in the single digits to subzero levels. The feels like factor then falls below zero for all, into Thursday and Friday mornings.”

With snow forecast, residents are preparing. Josh Tyrrell, Ace Hardware assistant store manager, said they’ve seen an increase in people purchasing shovels, window and door insulation, ice melt, and space heaters. He said people shouldn’t wait to get supplies.

“To be prepared, not to wait to last minute to come in and get everything because some of the stuff that you might be looking for we may be sold out of, and it might be that much harder to get,” he said.

Here are some tips to help prepare: