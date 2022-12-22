WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansans got an emergency alert tone on their cellphones shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday morning and then again just before 9 a.m. The alerts were that the National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning for a number of counties in south-central and central Kansas. A snow squall warning is rare for Kansas.

The newest warning ends at 10 a.m. and includes Wichita.

The counties are Allen, Butler, Cowley, Greenwood, Harper, Neosho, Sedgwick, southern Kingman, Sumner, Wilson, and Woodson.

The first warning ended at 8 a.m. and was for Sedgwick, Reno, Butler, Harvey, McPherson, Chase, Sumner, Marion, Woodson, Greenwood, Elk, Wilson, eastern Kingman, northern Cowley, and southern Rice counties.

The National Weather Service said a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from eight miles southwest of Americus to near west Wichita, moving southeast at 35 miles an hour.

The NWS says snow squalls are intense but limited duration periods of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by gusty surface winds resulting in reduced visibilities and whiteout conditions.