WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fast-moving winter storm moved through the state Thursday into early Friday.
Here are the snow totals the KSN Storm Track 3 team has received as of 8:45 a.m.
- 2 N Shaffer – 3.2 inches
- 5 SE Ash Valley – 3 inches
- 2 NNE Walker – 3 inches
- 3 NNW Windhorst – 2 inches
- 2 NW Hays – 2 inches
- 4 SE Ford – 1 inch
- 1 SSE Cedar Bluff – 1 inch
- Healy – 1 inc
- 1 N Goddard – 2.6 inches
- 2 S Newton – 2.5 inches
- 3 ESE Maize – 2 inches
- 1 S Burns – 1.2 inches
- 1 SW Hesston – 1inch
- Mount Hope – 3 inches
- Wichita Eisenhower Airport – 1.5 inches
- 1 NNE Larned – 5 inches
- 1 WSW Greensburg – 1.5 inches
- Russell – 2 inches