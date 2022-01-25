Snow totals so far: Some Kansans see over a foot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center has been receiving many snow reports.

So far, here are the latest totals.

2:27 p.m.

1 SW Scott City – 7 inches

1 N Sharon Springs – 16 inches

Sharon Springs – 20 inches

Spearville – 4 inches

12 NNW Weskan – 20 inches

Scott City – 8 inches

Goodland – 4.5 inches

St. Francis – 5 inches

7 SSE New Almelo – 2 inches

1 S of Atwood – 3 inches

1 WSW Leoti – 5 inches

1 NE of Colby – 2.8 inches

Courtesy: Bradley Chubb in Sharon Springs (Over 21″)

Courtesy: Ed Harold in Mt. Sunflower (20″)

1:17 p.m.

Scott City – 3.8 inches

12:23 p.m.

Sharon Springs – 12 inches

Stockton – 1 inch

12:10 p.m.

11 SSE of Kanorado – 14 inches

1 NE of Goodland – 4.5 inches

9:42 a.m.

1 E of St. Francis – 4 inches

The Kansas Highway Patrol said troopers in western Kansas were working several crashes because of low visibility and poor road conditions. The snow has already led to several road closures.