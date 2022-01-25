Snow totals so far: Some Kansans see over a foot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center has been receiving many snow reports.

So far, here are the latest totals.

2:27 p.m.

  • 1 SW Scott City – 7 inches
  • 1 N Sharon Springs – 16 inches
  • Sharon Springs – 20 inches
  • Spearville – 4 inches
  • 12 NNW Weskan – 20 inches
  • Scott City – 8 inches
  • Goodland – 4.5 inches
  • St. Francis – 5 inches
  • 7 SSE New Almelo – 2 inches
  • 1 S of Atwood – 3 inches
  • 1 WSW Leoti – 5 inches
  • 1 NE of Colby – 2.8 inches
1:17 p.m.

  • Scott City – 3.8 inches

12:23 p.m.

  • Sharon Springs – 12 inches
  • Stockton – 1 inch

12:10 p.m.

  • 11 SSE of Kanorado – 14 inches
  • 1 NE of Goodland – 4.5 inches

9:42 a.m.

  • 1 E of St. Francis – 4 inches

Click here for the latest Storm Track 3 Forecast. Click here for a look at radars across the state.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said troopers in western Kansas were working several crashes because of low visibility and poor road conditions. The snow has already led to several road closures.

