Snow totals so far: Some Kansans see over a foot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center has been receiving many snow reports.
So far, here are the latest totals.
2:27 p.m.
- 1 SW Scott City – 7 inches
- 1 N Sharon Springs – 16 inches
- Sharon Springs – 20 inches
- Spearville – 4 inches
- 12 NNW Weskan – 20 inches
- Scott City – 8 inches
- Goodland – 4.5 inches
- St. Francis – 5 inches
- 7 SSE New Almelo – 2 inches
- 1 S of Atwood – 3 inches
- 1 WSW Leoti – 5 inches
- 1 NE of Colby – 2.8 inches
1:17 p.m.
- Scott City – 3.8 inches
12:23 p.m.
- Sharon Springs – 12 inches
- Stockton – 1 inch
12:10 p.m.
- 11 SSE of Kanorado – 14 inches
- 1 NE of Goodland – 4.5 inches
9:42 a.m.
- 1 E of St. Francis – 4 inches
The Kansas Highway Patrol said troopers in western Kansas were working several crashes because of low visibility and poor road conditions. The snow has already led to several road closures.