WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas is getting some much-needed snowfall, but it came with dangerous temperatures and wind.

The KSN Storm Track team has been forecasting the storm and continues to track it. These are some of the snowfall amounts being reported Thursday:

11:15 a.m.

-Leoti – Wichita county – 0.5″

-2 NNW Herndon – Rawlins county – 1.8″

10:05 a.m.

-Minneapolis – Ottawa County – 2″

-3 NW Emporia – Lyon County – 2″

-4 ESE Latimer – Morris County – 1.5″

-Arkansas City – Cowley County – 1″

-Cottonwood Falls – Chase County – 2″

-19 N Parks – Dundy County, Nebraska – 2″

-5 N Ruleton – Sherman County – 1″

-9 SSE Sharon Springs – Wallace County – 0.5″

-Lincoln – Lincoln County – 1.5″

-3 SW Winfield – Cowley County – 1.5″

-3 NNW Wichita – Sedgwick County – 3.5″

9:30 a.m.

-3 SW Winfield – Cowley County – 0.8″

-Newton – Harvey County – 2″

-Mount Hope – Sedgwick County – 3″

-Wichita Eisenhower National Airport – Sedgwick County – 2.5″

8:45 a.m.

-Atwood – Rawlins County – 2″

-Oakley – Logan County – 0.8″

-1 NNE Goodland – Sherman County – 3″