WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.
2:24 p.m.
- Tribune – 0.5 inch
- 1 N Colby – 2.8 inches
- 4N Ludell – 0.8 inch
- 7N Benkelman – 7 inches
- 3 ESE Indianola – 3 inches
- Oakley – 5 inches
- Hoxie – 2 inches
- Atwood – 4 inches
Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman also shared rainfall reports from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS), as well as freezing rain reports at 2:24 p.m.
Rainfall reports from CoCoRaHS:
- 1 WSW Inman – 0.74 inches
- 4 NE New Cambria – 0.58 inches
- 7 NE Pretty Prairie – 0.44 inches
- 7 ENE Kingman – 0.7 inches
Freezing rain reports:
- 1 E Hill City – 0.02 inches
11:48 a.m.
- 6 NW Parks – Dundy county (Nebraska) – 4 inches
- 8 NNW Stratton – Hitchcock county (Nebraska) – 5 inches
- Norton – Norton county – 1.2 inches
- 3 NNW Traer – Decatur county – 1.8 inches
- 5 N Ruleton – Sherman county – 2.5 inches
- 7 ENE Angelus – Sheridan county – 2.5 inches
- 4 SSW Winona – Logan county – 1.3 inches
- 9 SSE Sharon Springs – Wallace county – 1.1 inches
- Haigler – Dundy county (Nebraska) – 3 inches
10:51 a.m.
- Saint Francis – Cheyenne county – 5 inches
- 3 NNE Ludell – Rawlins county – 5.6 inches
- Oberlin – Decatur county – 0.5 inches
- 1 NE Colby – Thomas county – 3 inches
10:07 a.m.
- 1 E Cambridge – Furnas county (Nebraska) – 3 inches
- Herndon – Rawlins county – 3 inches
9:24 a.m.
- McCook – Red Willow county (Nebraska) – 5.5 inches
- 1 S Max – Dundy county (Nebraska) – 7.5 inches
- 1 NE Goodland – Sherman county – 2.5 inches
- Edison – Furnas county (Nebraska) – 4 inches
- Oakley – Logan county – 3.6 inches
- Benkelman – Dundy county (Nebraska) – 3.5 inches
- Trenton – Hitchcock county (Nebraska) – 4 inches
- Wilsonville – Furnas county (Nebraska) – 2 inches
7:59 a.m.
- Atwood – Rawlins county – 3.5 inches