WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.

2:24 p.m.

  • Tribune – 0.5 inch
  • 1 N Colby – 2.8 inches
  • 4N Ludell – 0.8 inch
  • 7N Benkelman – 7 inches
  • 3 ESE Indianola – 3 inches
  • Oakley – 5 inches
  • Hoxie – 2 inches
  • Atwood – 4 inches

Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman also shared rainfall reports from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS), as well as freezing rain reports at 2:24 p.m.

Rainfall reports from CoCoRaHS:

  • 1 WSW Inman – 0.74 inches
  • 4 NE New Cambria – 0.58 inches
  • 7 NE Pretty Prairie – 0.44 inches
  • 7 ENE Kingman – 0.7 inches

Freezing rain reports:

  • 1 E Hill City – 0.02 inches

11:48 a.m.

  • 6 NW Parks – Dundy county (Nebraska) – 4 inches
  • 8 NNW Stratton – Hitchcock county (Nebraska) – 5 inches
  • Norton – Norton county – 1.2 inches
  • 3 NNW Traer – Decatur county – 1.8 inches
  • 5 N Ruleton – Sherman county – 2.5 inches
  • 7 ENE Angelus – Sheridan county – 2.5 inches
  • 4 SSW Winona – Logan county – 1.3 inches
  • 9 SSE Sharon Springs – Wallace county – 1.1 inches
  • Haigler – Dundy county (Nebraska) – 3 inches

10:51 a.m.

  • Saint Francis – Cheyenne county – 5 inches
  • 3 NNE Ludell – Rawlins county – 5.6 inches
  • Oberlin – Decatur county – 0.5 inches
  • 1 NE Colby – Thomas county – 3 inches

10:07 a.m.

  • 1 E Cambridge – Furnas county (Nebraska) – 3 inches
  • Herndon – Rawlins county – 3 inches

9:24 a.m.

  • McCook – Red Willow county (Nebraska) – 5.5 inches
  • 1 S Max – Dundy county (Nebraska) – 7.5 inches
  • 1 NE Goodland – Sherman county – 2.5 inches
  • Edison – Furnas county (Nebraska) – 4 inches
  • Oakley – Logan county – 3.6 inches
  • Benkelman – Dundy county (Nebraska) – 3.5 inches
  • Trenton – Hitchcock county (Nebraska) – 4 inches
  • Wilsonville – Furnas county (Nebraska) – 2 inches

7:59 a.m.

  • Atwood – Rawlins county – 3.5 inches