WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.

2:24 p.m.

Tribune – 0.5 inch

1 N Colby – 2.8 inches

4N Ludell – 0.8 inch

7N Benkelman – 7 inches

3 ESE Indianola – 3 inches

Oakley – 5 inches

Hoxie – 2 inches

Atwood – 4 inches

Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman also shared rainfall reports from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS), as well as freezing rain reports at 2:24 p.m.

Rainfall reports from CoCoRaHS:

1 WSW Inman – 0.74 inches

4 NE New Cambria – 0.58 inches

7 NE Pretty Prairie – 0.44 inches

7 ENE Kingman – 0.7 inches

Freezing rain reports:

1 E Hill City – 0.02 inches

11:48 a.m.

6 NW Parks – Dundy county (Nebraska) – 4 inches

8 NNW Stratton – Hitchcock county (Nebraska) – 5 inches

Norton – Norton county – 1.2 inches

3 NNW Traer – Decatur county – 1.8 inches

5 N Ruleton – Sherman county – 2.5 inches

7 ENE Angelus – Sheridan county – 2.5 inches

4 SSW Winona – Logan county – 1.3 inches

9 SSE Sharon Springs – Wallace county – 1.1 inches

Haigler – Dundy county (Nebraska) – 3 inches

10:51 a.m.

Saint Francis – Cheyenne county – 5 inches

3 NNE Ludell – Rawlins county – 5.6 inches

Oberlin – Decatur county – 0.5 inches

1 NE Colby – Thomas county – 3 inches

10:07 a.m.

1 E Cambridge – Furnas county (Nebraska) – 3 inches

Herndon – Rawlins county – 3 inches

9:24 a.m.

McCook – Red Willow county (Nebraska) – 5.5 inches

1 S Max – Dundy county (Nebraska) – 7.5 inches

1 NE Goodland – Sherman county – 2.5 inches

Edison – Furnas county (Nebraska) – 4 inches

Oakley – Logan county – 3.6 inches

Benkelman – Dundy county (Nebraska) – 3.5 inches

Trenton – Hitchcock county (Nebraska) – 4 inches

Wilsonville – Furnas county (Nebraska) – 2 inches

7:59 a.m.