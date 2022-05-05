SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (AP/KSNW) Some residents in rural Sedgwick County did not hear sirens going off before an EF-3 tornado struck the Wichita and Andover area.

While most attention after Friday’s tornado centered on the heavily populated town of Andover, rural areas also suffered significant damage from a tornado that tracked for nearly 13 miles.

Several homes were damaged, and two people were injured in a rural neighborhood called Gypsum Township, less than a mile outside Wichita city limits.

Sedgwick County officials acknowledge many residents in rural areas might not have heard tornado sirens that are often miles away. They say several factors go into where the sirens are placed, and it is not realistic to expect that all rural areas will be covered by tornado sirens.

Julie Stimson, Director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said that sirens were never intended to warn people inside their homes or structures.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell also says it’s unrealistic to expect the county to have sirens heard everywhere in rural areas.

According to Howell, Sedgwick County currently has 152 sirens that cover about 1009 square miles, and the county plans to install five new sirens each year. However, even with the upgrades, the county will never be able to fill all of the dead spots in the county.

Stimson says that the primary factor is ensuring that sirens are in places where people might be outside, suck as schools, parks and shopping areas.

In addition, Stimson and Howell say that residents should rely on a combination of sirens, weather radios, alerts on their cellphones, and/or local media reports for tornado watches and warnings. The county is here to help, but adults have to educate themselves, have a plan, and be vigilant when storms approach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.