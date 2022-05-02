WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — At least seven school districts are canceling classes early Monday due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon.

USD 471 Dexter and USD 462 Central of Burden in Cowley County are closing at 1 p.m.

USD 511 Attica and USD 361 Chaparral in Harper County are closing at 1:30 p.m.

USD 381 Spearville in Ford County is closing at 1:45 p.m.

USD 470 Arkansas City and USD 465 Winfield, both in Cowley County, are closing at 2 p.m.

In its message on Facebook, USD 511 Attica said:

“Due to the severe weather threat for this afternoon, we are dismissing school at 1:30 today. Bus routes will run at 1:30. We will send this out on our alert system as soon as we can but it is momentarily down and want to start getting the word out!”

USD 470 Arkansas City posted this message to social media:

“Due to the potential for severe weather, USD 470 will dismiss school at 2 p.m. today, Monday, May 2, 2022. This decision was made in an effort to complete transportation routes prior to the onset of any severe weather in our area. We appreciate your understanding as we place the safety of our students and staff as our top priority. Today’s Arkansas City High School Softball make-up games at Andover Central have been postponed to Friday, May 13. Arkansas City Middle School Tennis in Wellington has been canceled. All practices/rehearsals are canceled.

“Be sure to keep an eye on the weather today and know where to go should you need shelter. As a reminder, each of our elementary schools has a FEMA-rated storm shelter.

Adams: 1201 N. 10thC-4: 11945 292nd Rd.

Frances Willard: 201 N. 4thIXL: 6758 322nd Rd.

Jefferson: 131 Osage

Roosevelt: 300 N. B

“While the primary function of district FEMA safe rooms is to protect students and staff members during the school day, the intent has always been to make them available to the public whenever possible.

“Neighborhood residents and district employees serve as FEMA safe room hosts in the event of a tornado or other severe weather outside of the regular school day. Every effort is made to open the storm shelters regardless of time of day.”

USD 465 Winfield said:

“Due to the possibility of severe weather conditions this afternoon, all USD 465 schools will dismiss at 2:00 pm today. Buses will start their routes at this early dismissal time. All afterschool programs, activities and practices are canceled for today. As always, the safety of our staff and students is our top priority. Please have a plan for severe weather for everyone’s protection and stay safe!”