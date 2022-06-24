WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Strong storms moved across Kansas Thursday evening, bringing damaging wind, hail, rain, and reports of tornadoes.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team said there were six tornado reports in north-central Kansas. Two reports south of Glendale may have been the same tornado, just from different vantage points.

(KSN Graphic)

Here are the official reports.

Three miles northeast of Bunker Hill at 5:25 p.m.

One mile northeast of Dorrance at 5:54 p.m.

Six miles south of Sylvan Grove at 6:20 p.m.

Ten miles north of Ellsworth at 6:39 p.m.

Four miles south of Glendale at 7:26 p.m.

Three miles southwest of Glendale at 7:30 p.m.

One mile west of Dorrance, June 23, 2022. (Courtesy Robert Lawrence)

East side of Goodland looking north-northeast at 7:51 p.m. MT on June 23, 2022. (Courtesy Charity McIntyre)

Storm damage near Luray (Courtesy Javon Letsch)

The tornadoes were all brief and there are no reports of injuries.

These are some of the rain amounts from Thursday’s storm:

One mile north of Russell, Russell County – 2.20 inches

Six miles west-southwest of Sylvan Grove, Russell County – 1.68 inches

Five miles northwest of New Cambria, Saline County – 1.42 inches

Thre miles northeast of Salina, Saline County – 1.11 inches

If you have any pictures to share or damage to report, let KSN News know. You can submit news tips, pictures and video through this link on KSN.com.