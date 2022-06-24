WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Strong storms moved across Kansas Thursday evening, bringing damaging wind, hail, rain, and reports of tornadoes.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team said there were six tornado reports in north-central Kansas. Two reports south of Glendale may have been the same tornado, just from different vantage points.

(KSN Graphic)

Here are the official reports.

  • Three miles northeast of Bunker Hill at 5:25 p.m.
  • One mile northeast of Dorrance at 5:54 p.m.
  • Six miles south of Sylvan Grove at 6:20 p.m.
  • Ten miles north of Ellsworth at 6:39 p.m.
  • Four miles south of Glendale at 7:26 p.m.
  • Three miles southwest of Glendale at 7:30 p.m.
  • One mile west of Dorrance, June 23, 2022. (Courtesy Robert Lawrence)
  • East side of Goodland looking north-northeast at 7:51 p.m. MT on June 23, 2022. (Courtesy Charity McIntyre)
  • Storm damage near Luray (Courtesy Javon Letsch)

The tornadoes were all brief and there are no reports of injuries.

These are some of the rain amounts from Thursday’s storm:

  • One mile north of Russell, Russell County – 2.20 inches
  • Six miles west-southwest of Sylvan Grove, Russell County – 1.68 inches
  • Five miles northwest of New Cambria, Saline County – 1.42 inches
  • Thre miles northeast of Salina, Saline County – 1.11 inches

