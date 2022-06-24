WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Strong storms moved across Kansas Thursday evening, bringing damaging wind, hail, rain, and reports of tornadoes.
The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team said there were six tornado reports in north-central Kansas. Two reports south of Glendale may have been the same tornado, just from different vantage points.
Here are the official reports.
- Three miles northeast of Bunker Hill at 5:25 p.m.
- One mile northeast of Dorrance at 5:54 p.m.
- Six miles south of Sylvan Grove at 6:20 p.m.
- Ten miles north of Ellsworth at 6:39 p.m.
- Four miles south of Glendale at 7:26 p.m.
- Three miles southwest of Glendale at 7:30 p.m.
The tornadoes were all brief and there are no reports of injuries.
These are some of the rain amounts from Thursday’s storm:
- One mile north of Russell, Russell County – 2.20 inches
- Six miles west-southwest of Sylvan Grove, Russell County – 1.68 inches
- Five miles northwest of New Cambria, Saline County – 1.42 inches
- Thre miles northeast of Salina, Saline County – 1.11 inches
If you have any pictures to share or damage to report, let KSN News know. You can submit news tips, pictures and video through this link on KSN.com.