WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With snow in the forecast for a lot of Kansas this weekend, you may wonder what is being done to ensure the roads are as safe as possible.

In Wichita, the roads are not being pretreated. But in Salina, they are.

Wichita Communications Manager Megan Lovely said the Wichita area is expected to get significant rain before any possible snow.

“We cannot pretreat when there is rain preceding snow as it washes away the treatment materials,” she said.

Tom Hein, Wichita Metro spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Transportation, agrees but says KDOT crews will be ready to go.

“Wichita crews will be on standby for the weekend, but they are not pretreating now,” Hein said. “It is likely that supervisors will be called in on Saturday to monitor the conditions and highway surfaces. Crews will be brought in if necessary.”

The City of Salina said its crews will be pretreating bridge decks and other elevated surfaces with rock salt to prevent to help prevent icing Saturday morning.

Brent Buchwald, Salina street superintendent, said staff is also preparing to have salt trucks on standby, ready to deploy as needed.

“The public is asked to allow ample space when approaching salt trucks from behind, as the equipment will be distributing salt to the roadway,” he said. “Driving too closely to equipment could also present additional challenges and safety concerns for operators and other motorists.”

KDOT suggests that drivers check KanDrive.org before traveling or call 511. In a message directed at Kansas City Chiefs fans heading to Saturday’s game, KDOT says to slow down and drive for conditions.