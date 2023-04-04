U.S. 54 at Liberal, April 4, 2023. (Courtesy KanDrice.org, Kansas Department of Transportation)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Southwest Kansas is under a blowing dust advisory through 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Storm Track 3 Weather team.

Blowing dust driven by the southwest wind with gusts up to 70 mph is expected to lower visibility between a quarter mile and one mile. Live camera of dust on U.S. 54 at Liberal.

The dust is expected to cause hazardous driving conditions, and travel will be difficult for high-profile vehicles, according to the National Weather Service. The wind could blow down trees and power lines.

The following driving tips are recommended by the Kansas Highway Patrol when encountering a low-visibility dust storm or smoky conditions:

Avoid driving into or through a dust storm if possible.

While driving through dust and smoke, make sure to have your headlights on.

Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway — do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.

Do not stop in a travel lane; look for a safe place to pull completely off the paved portion of the roadway.

Stop the vehicle in a position ensuring it is a safe distance from the main roadway and away from other vehicles.

Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers, while parked. (In the past, drivers have pulled off the roadway, leaving lights on. Vehicles approaching from the rear and using the advance car’s lights as a guide have inadvertently left the roadway and in some instances, collided with the parked vehicle. Make sure all of your lights are off when you park off the roadway)

Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake pedal.

Stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt buckled and wait for the storm to pass.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and travel at reduced speeds.

A driver’s alertness and safe driving ability is still the number one factor in preventing crashes.

For the latest road conditions and cameras in Kansas, click here for KanDrive.org.