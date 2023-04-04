WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Southwest Kansas is under a blowing dust advisory through 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Storm Track 3 Weather team.

Blowing dust driven by the southwest wind with gusts up to 70 mph is expected to lower visibility between a quarter mile and one mile. Live camera of dust on U.S. 54 at Liberal.

Garden City Skyview camera

The dust is expected to cause hazardous driving conditions, and travel will be difficult for high-profile vehicles, according to the National Weather Service. The wind could blow down trees and power lines.

The following driving tips are recommended by the Kansas Highway Patrol when encountering a low-visibility dust storm or smoky conditions:

For the latest road conditions and cameras in Kansas, click here for KanDrive.org.