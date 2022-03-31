WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some people in Kansas woke to a thick layer of snow on the ground Thursday morning. The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team said Wichita got enough to set a record for the day.

The team says 2.4 inches of snow fell at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport Thursday. That breaks the previous Mar. 31 record of .8 set in 1984.

The weather has provided some much-needed moisture (see below for snowfall amounts), but it has also caused some crashes. A Salina woman died in an icy crash on Interstate 70 Thursday morning.

Other crashes have not been as serious. Trooper Ben Gardner, Kansas Highway Patrol, posted a picture on social media of a car that ended up in a ditch. He included the message to slow down for snow.

The City of Salina implemented its emergency accident reporting plan early Thursday. It said the number of vehicle crashes exceeded the police department’s ability to respond in a timely manner. The plan was lifted shortly after noon.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.

Thursday 12:30 p.m.

Park City — 2.5 inches

Hesston — 2.6 inches

1 W Moundridge — 4 inches

4 WNW Little River — 3 inches

3 SSW Maize — 2.4 inches

1 ENE South Hutchinson — 2.3 inches

5 SW Wichita — 2.3 inches

2 N Hutchinson — 2.2 inches

1 NW McPherson — 2.2 inches

2 ENE Bentley — 2 inches

1 NNW Sterling — 2 inches

3 E McPherson — 2 inches

2 E North Newton — 2 inches

1 SSW Goessel — 2 inches

1 NNE Cheney — 2 inches

3 NW Mt Vernon — 2 inches

5 SSW Waldo — 2 inches

4 NE Halstead — 1.9 inches

3 S Valley Center — 1.8 inches

3 ENE Pretty Prairie — 1.8 inches

3 S Bridgeport — 1.6 inches

5 SW Inman — 1.6 inches

1 WNW Nickerson — 1.5 inches

Mount Hope — 1.5 inches

1 W Kingman — 1.5 inches

4 E Kechi — 1.3 inches

Clearwater — 1.1 inches

3 WNW Viola — 1.1 inches

1 NE Galva — 1 inch

7 WNW Barnard — 1 inch

5 S Hillsboro — 1 inch

3 N Canton — 1 inch

2 NNE Marquette — 1 inch

2 ESE Partridge — 1 inch

1 SE Lincoln — 1 inch

3 NNW Potwin — 1 inch

3 ENE Great Bend — 0.8 inch

2 SSE McConnell AFB — 0.8 inch

1 ESE Glendale — 0.8 inch

2 N Derby — 0.7 inch

1 S Burns — 0.7 inch

1 W Great Bend — 0.7 inch

6 S Dorrance — 0.6 inch

1 NNW Lindsborg — 0.5 inch

1 ESE El Dorado — 0.5 inch

Penalosa — 0.5 inch

2 ENE Westfall — 0.5 inch

4 SSE Langdon — 0.5 inch

Arlington — 0.5 inch

2 NW New Cambria — 0.5 inch

Salina — 0.5 inch

Cottonwood Falls — 0.5 inch

Thursday, 10:25 a.m.

13 miles north of Edson — 1 inch

19 miles north of Parks (Dundy County, Nebraska) — 1 inch

Thursday, 9:40 a.m.

Seven miles northeast of Burrton — 1.5 inches

Three miles south-southwest of Hesston — 2 inches

McPherson — 2 inches

Goessel — 2 inches

Colwich — 2 inches

Sterling — 2 inches

Five miles East of Buhler — 3 inches

Wichita Eisenhower — 2.4 inches

Two miles north-northwest of Blakeman — 3.5 inches

Near Kellogg and 135th Street West, Wichita, Mar. 31, 2021. (KSN Photo)

Thursday, 8:10 a.m.

Two miles north-northwest of Sylvan Grove – 1.5 inches

Three miles east of McPherson – 2 inches

Eight miles south-southeast of Paradise – 2 inches

Six miles south-southeast of Geneseo – 3 inches

Mount Hope – 1.5 inches

Plainville – 1.2 inches

Thursday, 7 a.m.

Norton – 1 inch

Five miles south-southeast of Newton – 0.5 inch

Two miles northwest of Goessel – 1 inch

One mile northwest of Oakley – 0.8 inch

Two miles east of Wichita – 1 inch

Wichita Eisenhower Airport – 1.2 inches

Hutchinson – 2.2 inches

Thursday, 2:25 a.m.

One mile north-northeast of Goodland – 0.6 inch

Oakley – 0.5 inch

One mile west of McCook (Red Willow County, Nebraska) – 0.5 inch