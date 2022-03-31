WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some people in Kansas woke to a thick layer of snow on the ground Thursday morning. The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team said Wichita got enough to set a record for the day.
The team says 2.4 inches of snow fell at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport Thursday. That breaks the previous Mar. 31 record of .8 set in 1984.
The weather has provided some much-needed moisture (see below for snowfall amounts), but it has also caused some crashes. A Salina woman died in an icy crash on Interstate 70 Thursday morning.
Other crashes have not been as serious. Trooper Ben Gardner, Kansas Highway Patrol, posted a picture on social media of a car that ended up in a ditch. He included the message to slow down for snow.
The City of Salina implemented its emergency accident reporting plan early Thursday. It said the number of vehicle crashes exceeded the police department’s ability to respond in a timely manner. The plan was lifted shortly after noon.
The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.
Thursday 12:30 p.m.
Park City — 2.5 inches
Hesston — 2.6 inches
1 W Moundridge — 4 inches
4 WNW Little River — 3 inches
3 SSW Maize — 2.4 inches
1 ENE South Hutchinson — 2.3 inches
5 SW Wichita — 2.3 inches
2 N Hutchinson — 2.2 inches
1 NW McPherson — 2.2 inches
2 ENE Bentley — 2 inches
1 NNW Sterling — 2 inches
3 E McPherson — 2 inches
2 E North Newton — 2 inches
1 SSW Goessel — 2 inches
1 NNE Cheney — 2 inches
3 NW Mt Vernon — 2 inches
5 SSW Waldo — 2 inches
4 NE Halstead — 1.9 inches
3 S Valley Center — 1.8 inches
3 ENE Pretty Prairie — 1.8 inches
3 S Bridgeport — 1.6 inches
5 SW Inman — 1.6 inches
1 WNW Nickerson — 1.5 inches
Mount Hope — 1.5 inches
1 W Kingman — 1.5 inches
4 E Kechi — 1.3 inches
Clearwater — 1.1 inches
3 WNW Viola — 1.1 inches
1 NE Galva — 1 inch
7 WNW Barnard — 1 inch
5 S Hillsboro — 1 inch
3 N Canton — 1 inch
2 NNE Marquette — 1 inch
2 ESE Partridge — 1 inch
1 SE Lincoln — 1 inch
3 NNW Potwin — 1 inch
3 ENE Great Bend — 0.8 inch
2 SSE McConnell AFB — 0.8 inch
1 ESE Glendale — 0.8 inch
2 N Derby — 0.7 inch
1 S Burns — 0.7 inch
1 W Great Bend — 0.7 inch
6 S Dorrance — 0.6 inch
1 NNW Lindsborg — 0.5 inch
1 ESE El Dorado — 0.5 inch
Penalosa — 0.5 inch
2 ENE Westfall — 0.5 inch
4 SSE Langdon — 0.5 inch
Arlington — 0.5 inch
2 NW New Cambria — 0.5 inch
Salina — 0.5 inch
Cottonwood Falls — 0.5 inch
Thursday, 10:25 a.m.
13 miles north of Edson — 1 inch
19 miles north of Parks (Dundy County, Nebraska) — 1 inch
Thursday, 9:40 a.m.
Seven miles northeast of Burrton — 1.5 inches
Three miles south-southwest of Hesston — 2 inches
McPherson — 2 inches
Goessel — 2 inches
Colwich — 2 inches
Sterling — 2 inches
Five miles East of Buhler — 3 inches
Wichita Eisenhower — 2.4 inches
Two miles north-northwest of Blakeman — 3.5 inches
Thursday, 8:10 a.m.
Two miles north-northwest of Sylvan Grove – 1.5 inches
Three miles east of McPherson – 2 inches
Eight miles south-southeast of Paradise – 2 inches
Six miles south-southeast of Geneseo – 3 inches
Mount Hope – 1.5 inches
Plainville – 1.2 inches
Thursday, 7 a.m.
Norton – 1 inch
Five miles south-southeast of Newton – 0.5 inch
Two miles northwest of Goessel – 1 inch
One mile northwest of Oakley – 0.8 inch
Two miles east of Wichita – 1 inch
Wichita Eisenhower Airport – 1.2 inches
Hutchinson – 2.2 inches
Thursday, 2:25 a.m.
One mile north-northeast of Goodland – 0.6 inch
Oakley – 0.5 inch
One mile west of McCook (Red Willow County, Nebraska) – 0.5 inch