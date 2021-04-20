Spring snow makes for cautious morning drive

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The morning drive looks a lot different today than it did yesterday morning. A layer of snow is coating the ground across much of Kansas.

The amount of snow varies greatly so far. Hays and Russell are both reporting 7 inches while Wichita has just over half an inch.

Almost 4 inches in Salina. (Courtesy Michaela Hermesch)

This was taken at 5:30 am on South 3rd Street in Lincoln, KS. Camera faces Northeast. (Courtesy Amy Hawkinson)

These are some of the amounts reported so far, in no particular order:

Hays – 7″

Russell – 7″

Catherine – 5.5″

Cambria – 4.5″

Lindsborg – 4″

Sylvan Grove – 5″

Oakley – 3.5″

McPherson – 3″

Ellsworth – 3″

Grainfield – 3″

Sterling – 2.5″

Goessel – 1.5″

Nickerson – 3″

Wichita Eisenhower airport – 0.6″

Mount Hope – 1″

Rosalia – 0.9″

El Dorado – 0.5″

Roxbury – 1″

Goddard – 0.7″

Augusta – 0.2″

Burden – 0.2″

Clearwater – 0.1″

Enterprise – 4.5″

Chapman – 4″

Jetmore – 4″

Natoma – 5″

Zurich – 4.5″

Cawker City – 4″

Dodge City – 2.3″

Climax – 0.5″

KSN is checking areas around the state to see if the snow is causing any major problems or if any accident reporting plans are in effect. So far, we have not found any.

Stay with KSN and KSN.com for updates on the weather conditions.