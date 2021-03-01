Statewide tornado drill set for Tuesday at 10 a.m.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas statewide tornado drill for 2021 will be conducted on Tuesday, March 2 at 10 a.m. as a part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

The National Weather Service offices serving Kansas will send out a test tornado warning to the Emergency Alert System to ensure that it is relayed through law enforcement and media communication systems.

Any crawl that will run on television as a result of the test warning will include the word TEST to avoid any confusion on the part of the public The test will also be broadcast on NOAA Weather Radios and some may also sound sirens depending on the weather conditions.

For more information on the week including daily severe weather topics, click here.

Additional information on the weather in Kansas last year including tornado stats can be found by clicking here.

In this time of COVID-19, the NWS encourages business or school partners participating to abide by health and safety guidelines, including social distancing and wearing a mask per local directives.